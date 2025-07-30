Manaea allowed one run on three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Manaea did fine, though his pitch count got up early and he exited with 86 pitches (64 strikes). He's at a nearly full workload at this point after battling and oblique strain and an elbow issue earlier in the season. He's allowed exactly one run in each of his four appearances (three starts), pitching to a 2.08 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB across 17.1 innings so far. The Mets will be balancing getting Manaea stretched out while battling the Phillies for the top of the NL East over the last two months of the season. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the Guardians early next week.