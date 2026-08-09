Mets' Sean Manaea: Dominant vs. Pittsburgh

Manaea (4-5) earned the win Sunday over the Pirates, allowing a run on three hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out 11.

A Jake Magnum homer in the third inning accounted for the only run Manaea allowed Sunday, as the left-hander turned in his best start of the year, setting a season high with 11 strikeouts. Manaea has turned in four straight quality starts, allowing just six runs over 25 innings in that span. He's lowered his ERA to 4.13 on the season with a 1.32 WHIP and 106:35 K:BB across 104.2 innings. Manaea's tentatively slated to face the Nationals at home his next time out.