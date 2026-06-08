Mets' Sean Manaea: Earns first win in bulk relief

Manaea (1-1) earned the win Sunday against San Diego. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings of bulk relief.

Entering after an inning from opener Huascar Brazoban, Manaea was generally able to stay out of trouble, except for a two-run homer surrendered to Freddy Fermin in the fifth inning. The southpaw logged 66 pitches (39 strikes) in what was his second appearance since joining the New York rotation after operating exclusively as a reliever to open the season. Over his past seven outings, Manaea owns a 3.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 21 innings. The 34-year-old is tentatively slated to next take the ball Friday against Atlanta and could once again operate behind an opener.