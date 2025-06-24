Manaea (oblique) will be shut down for 2-to-3 days after being given a cortisone shot to combat a loose body in his left elbow, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Out all season with a strained oblique, Manaea had appeared set to rejoin the Mets' rotation perhaps after just one more rehab start. The new injury puts Manaea's situation somewhat in flux, although president of baseball operations David Stearns indicated Tuesday that the elbow issue shouldn't set Manaea back more than a few days. The goal is for the southpaw to make another rehab start by the middle of next week before being re-evaluated.