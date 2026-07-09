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Mets' Sean Manaea: Goes seven frames in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manaea (2-4) earned the win Thursday over the Royals, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out six.

After giving up a home run to Lane Thomas on the first pitch he threw Thursday, Manaea settled in and held Kansas City to just two runs over his subsequent six frames en route to his second win this season. Manaea's posted a 3.66 ERA across 51.2 innings in his last 11 appearances. He's lowered his ERA to 4.56 overall through 75 innings this year with a 1.32 WHIP and 74:24 K:BB.

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