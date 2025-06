Manaea (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manaea is slated to throw around 35 pitches in what will be his first game action since last year's postseason. The left-hander will continue to build up his pitch count and likely move to a higher affiliate, with the goal of rejoining the Mets' rotation in late June or early July.