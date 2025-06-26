Mets' Sean Manaea: Plays catch Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manaea (oblique/elbow) played catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It's the first time he's thrown since he was given a cortisone shot after being diagnosed with a loose body in his left elbow. Manaea had to pause his rehab assignment briefly after the elbow issue popped up, but he's on track to make what is expected to be his final rehab start next week. The left-hander initially went on the injured list prior to Opening Day with an oblique strain.
