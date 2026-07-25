Mets' Sean Manaea: Posts quality start in no-decision

Manaea did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Manaea kept the vaunted Dodgers lineup in check aside from a run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, throwing 61 of 84 pitches for strikes with seven whiffs. The southpaw has now posted quality starts in two of his past three turns and owns a 3.97 ERA with a 20:6 K:BB across four July outings. He owns a 4.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 84:28 K:BB across 85.2 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with Atlanta next week.