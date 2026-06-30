Mets' Sean Manaea: Showing improvement as starter

Manaea (1-3) took the loss Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Manaea came one out short of logging what could have been his second quality start of the season, as he's fared a bit better out of the rotation recently as opposed to the bullpen. The 34-year-old left-hander has a 5.02 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 44 innings as a reliever, but he improved his ERA to 4.05 and his WHIP to 1.20 to go with a 19:5 K:BB across 20 frames as a starter. Manaea is set to wrap up a two-start week over the weekend in Atlanta.