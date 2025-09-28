default-cbs-image
Manaea will start Sunday's contest on the mound against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manaea will toe the rubber for the Mets' all-important final regular-season contest. The left-hander has struggled to a 7.64 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 17.2 innings in five appearances, including three starts, in September. It's possible that Manaea will be on a short leash versus Miami considering the fact that New York is on the postseason bubble, making him an unpredictable fantasy asset in Game 162.

