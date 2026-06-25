Mets' Sean Manaea: Undone in short start

Manaea did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings.

Manaea wasn't helped by the defense behind him, as the Mets committed two infield errors while he was on the mound. He allowed back-to-back doubles to open the second inning, bringing in his first run, before five straight Cubs reached base in the fourth -- one via an error -- forcing his early exit. Despite the short outing, Manaea did generate 10 swinging strikes. He has now posted a 3.86 ERA and 22:5 KBB in five outings as a starter or bulk reliever. The 34-year-old is set for a home outing against Toronto next time out.