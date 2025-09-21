Manaea (2-4) took the loss against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three across three innings. He did not issue a walk.

All three of the runs Manaea yielded came in the second inning, highlighted by a Nasim Nunez two-run homer. Manaea was pulled from the game in the fourth frame after tossing 50 pitches (36 strikes) and couldn't escape the loss despite the Nationals not scoring the rest of the way. Manaea sits at a 5.59 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 58 innings this season and is slated to start against the Marlins next weekend in Miami.