Mets' Wilmer Flores: Smacks 19th double

Flores went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Braves.

Flores plated a run in the first inning on an infield hit, and although the Mets jumped out to a three-run lead, they'd end up falling in extras. The 26-year-old is slashing .272/.328/.457 with 10 homers and 36 RBI through 90 games this season. New York is slated to begin a three-game showdown with the Reds starting Monday.