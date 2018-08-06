Mets' Wilmer Flores: Smacks 19th double
Flores went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Braves.
Flores plated a run in the first inning on an infield hit, and although the Mets jumped out to a three-run lead, they'd end up falling in extras. The 26-year-old is slashing .272/.328/.457 with 10 homers and 36 RBI through 90 games this season. New York is slated to begin a three-game showdown with the Reds starting Monday.
