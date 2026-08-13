Mets' Zac Thornton: Logs quality start in loss

Thornton (3-3) took the loss against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts over six innings.

Thornton threw just 47 of 80 pitches for strikes with six whiffs but battled to earn his fifth quality start in eight outings with the Mets. The 24-year-old has now yielded three earned runs or fewer on seven occasions, though he sports a lackluster 7:6 K:BB over three August starts. He'll carry a 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB across 45.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Padres next week.