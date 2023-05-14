The Mets recalled Muckenhirn from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

He'll be in line for his second stint with the big club this season, after he previously tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in his lone appearance out of the bullpen earlier in May. Muckenhirn should be capable of giving the Mets multiple innings out of the bullpen behind starter Max Scherzer if necessary, but expect the rookie to return to Syracuse immediately after Sunday's game.