Muckenhirn cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners DFA'd Muckenhirn on Wednesday, and he will officially remain in the organization after going unclaimed. The 28-year-old reliever hasn't pitched for Seattle in the majors since being traded from the Mets in July, but he's put up a 9.35 ERA and 1.95 WHIP through 8.2 frames with Tacoma.