The Mets recalled Muckenhirn from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Muckenhirn has been very impressive this season in Syracuse, logging a 1.11 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 24.1 innings. A low strikeout rate makes him unlikely to see many high-leverage situations, but he has the capability to pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen. Stephen Nogosek was designated for assignment Friday to make room for Muckenhirn on the active roster.