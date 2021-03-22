Hand topped out at 93 mph with his fastball over the weekend, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. "I think by the end of spring training, the adrenaline will start pumping a little more," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Sunday. "We might see the 94s and 95s again."

Declining velocity was a concern for Hand last season and may have played into Cleveland's decision to part ways with him, as he averaged 91.5 mph with his fastball in 2020 -- over two miles per hour slower than in 2018. The southpaw still got excellent results though, going 16-for-16 on save chances and posting career lows in ERA (2.05) and WHIP (0.77). With Hand not showing any signs of further decline this spring, there seems to be little danger of him losing his grip on the closer role for Washington.