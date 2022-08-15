Cavalli struck out a season-high 11 batters over seven innings Saturday for Triple-A Rochester in a win over Norfolk. He gave up only one run on three hits and two walks.

The 24-year-old right-hander has had a roller coaster season, but Cavalli looked like a future big-league ace Saturday, tossing 64 of 96 pitches for strikes and fanning the side in three different innings. Since the beginning of July, Cavalli has a 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB through 31.2 innings over six starts, and he appears to be back on track to make a significant push for a rotation spot in Washington to begin the 2023 campaign.