Cavalli (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals were routed 11-2 by the Yankees, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out four.

The home squad sent 15 men to the plate in a nine-run third inning that saw Cavalli serve up long balls to Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Ryan McMahon before he got the hook, after Trent Grisham had given New York a 1-0 lead with a solo shot back in the first frame. Cavalli had been pitching well since joining the big-league rotation for Washington in early August, but Wednesday's disastrous outing sent his ERA soaring from 2.82 to 5.11. The right-hander will look to rebound in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Marlins.