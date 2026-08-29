Cavalli was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins after getting hit on the leg by a comebacker, Danielle Allentuck of The Washington Post reports.

Cavalli limped off the field after taking a 93-mph comebacker off his lower leg at the end of the fourth inning and didn't come back out for the fifth. He'll likely be sent in for imaging to determine whether he suffered a fracture, and the Nationals may provide more information on his status in the near future. The 28-year-old righty gave up zero hits and three walks while striking out eight batters in four shutout innings before his premature exit.