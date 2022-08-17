Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and one run scored in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Cubs.

Hernandez's three hits Tuesday extend his hitting streak to four games as he is heating up at the dish and is hitting .378 since Aug. 7. Despite the streak, he has scored only two runs and recorded just three extra-base hits in that stretch. Additionally, his.247 xBA and .325 xSLG on the season suggest the recent positive batting average performance may be influenced by batted ball luck and his lack of extra-base hits is likely reflective of his hitting profile.