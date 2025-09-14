Beeter earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Pirates, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Cole Henry (back) landing on the IL and Jose Ferrer presumably unavailable, the Nats turned to Beeter in the ninth inning Sunday, where he was able to work out of trouble en route to his first major-league save. Beeter has been excellent recently, holding opponents scoreless in his last 14 appearances (13.2 innings), allowing just two hits in that span. Overall, the right-hander sports a 4.03 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP and 28 strikeouts through 22.1 innings this season.