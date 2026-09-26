The Nationals reinstated Early (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Out since July 1 with left elbow inflammation, Early has since been traded from Boston to Washington and will be making his debut with the Nationals on Saturday. The left-hander pitched just 2.2 innings over the course of two rehab outings and is expected to throw roughly 2-to-3 innings Saturday before handing the ball to Jake Irvin for bulk-relief work. Luis Perales was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for Early, and Chase Hampton was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot.