Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni said Wednesday that Early (elbow) is tentatively scheduled to make his team debut Sept. 26 against the Mets, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Early made his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, allowing three runs and throwing 35 pitches in one inning. The southpaw is scheduled to throw again Sunday -- presumably at Rochester -- before making his Nationals debut on the penultimate day of the regular season. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Red Sox, Early has missed the better part of three months with left elbow inflammation.