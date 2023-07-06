Dickerson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.
Stone Garrett is starting in left field and batting cleanup with left-hander Brandon Williamson set to take the bump for Cincinnati. Smith, a left-handed hitter, has drawn only 10 plate appearances versus southpaws this year.
