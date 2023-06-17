Dickerson isn't in the Nationals' lineup Saturday against Miami, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Braxton Garrett will start Saturday's game for the Marlins, so the left-handed bat of Dickerson will remain in the dugout. Stone Garrett will start in left field instead while batting fifth.
