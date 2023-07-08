Dickerson isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Andrew Heaney will start on the bump for Texas, meaning the lefty-hitting Dickerson will take a seat to begin Saturday's game. Stone Garrett will start in left field and bat sixth while Dickerson sits.
