Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could be traded Tuesday
Murphy was claimed on waivers and could be traded to an unidentified team Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Sherman notes that a team claimed Murphy before he reached the 78-46 Yankees (teams get first priority on players on waivers based on record). The unidentified team would have been awarded Murphy on Sunday and would then have 48.5 hours to work out a deal with the Nationals, meaning any trade would likely be announced at some point Tuesday. It remains to be seen if this potential transaction will have a negative effect on Murphy's fantasy value, but it's certainly possible he will see a slight dip in at-bats if he goes to a team that already has some quality infield depth.
