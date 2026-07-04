Nationals' Foster Griffin: Sharp in ninth win

Griffin (9-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk in five innings during a 9-5 victory over the Pirates. He struck out two.

A Bryan Reynolds solo shot in the third inning was the only blemish on Griffin's line, and the 30-year-old southpaw got lifted after 83 pitches (57 strikes) with the Nationals holding a comfortable 5-1 lead. Griffin hasn't lost a decision since May 14, going 5-0 over his last nine starts with a stellar 2.24 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 51:8 K:BB through 52.1 innings. He'll look to wrap up the first half in style in a home start against the Astros next week.