The Nationals will call up Perez from Triple-A Rochester ahead of the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Arizona, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Perez will be designated as Washington's 29th man for the twin bill and gives the club an extra left-hander in the bullpen, though he's unlikely to see high-leverage innings. The 24-year-old allowed three runs in 6.2 innings in his MLB debut season for Cleveland in 2021.