Irvin (1-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 2.2 innings as the Nationals were downed 8-6 by the Tigers. He struck out one.

It was a brutal outing for the rookie right-hander, who served up two homers to a light-hitting Detroit lineup that wound up going yard four times in total on the night. Irvin now carries a 5.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB through 18 innings over his first four big-league starts, but the Nats don't have any clearly better rotation options in the minors. If he gets another turn, it will likely come at home next week against the Padres.