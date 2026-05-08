Irvin didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Twins, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out two.

The 29-year-old right-hander struggled Thursday, fanning a season-low two and tying a season worst in hits allowed. On a positive note, Irvin has now pitched at least five innings in six consecutive starts and seven of his eight appearances on the year. He'll take a lackluster 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 39.2 innings into his next outing, which is slated to come versus the Reds at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.