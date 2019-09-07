Elias' MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The lefty will travel back to D.C. to visit a team doctor. Manager Dave Martinez described it as "about the same as his last injury," per Jamal Collier of MLB.com. Elias missed almost all of August with his last hamstring strain, so he seems iffy to return before the end of the regular season.

