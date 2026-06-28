Nationals' Zack Littell: Notches seventh win

Littell (7-6) earned the win Sunday over the Orioles, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The O's took an early lead off Littell on Sunday thanks to Pete Alonso's two-run homer in the first inning. However, the right-hander held Baltimore scoreless over his final five frames while the Nats rallied for an eventual 6-4 victory. Littell, who worked as a traditional starter Sunday after appearing in bulk relief in his last outing against the Phillies, sports a 5.29 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 49:25 K:BB across 80 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Pirates at home his next time out.