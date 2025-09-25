Orioles' Albert Suarez: Getting another MRI on elbow
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez will undergo another MRI on his injured right elbow after the inflammation subsides, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Suarez had imaging last week after landing on the 15-day injured, but the results were inconclusive due to inflammation. He's scheduled to meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Oct. 7, and more should be known about his condition after that exam.
