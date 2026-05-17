Young did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Young allowed runs in the second and fourth innings, throwing just 41 of 70 pitches for strikes despite generating an impressive 11 whiffs. It marked the 26-year-old's shortest start of the season and a definite step back after pitching into the sixth frame in each of his first two May outings. He'll carry a 4.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB across 29.2 innings into a home matchup against the Tigers next weekend.