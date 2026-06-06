Orioles' Brandon Young: Another quality start

Young (4-1) earned the win against Toronto on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four across 6.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Young was solid for most of Friday's start, limiting the Blue Jays to just one run through four innings before yielding a two-run homer to Brandon Valenzuela in the fifth. Young stayed in the game and pitched into the seventh frame, ending his night with 64 strikes on 85 pitches (75.3 percent strike rate) while logging seven groundouts and 22 first-pitch strikes (to 25 batters). He has registered three consecutive quality starts and is up to four on the season, which has Young sitting at a 3.47 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 37:17 K:BB across 49.1 innings. He's slated to make his next start next week at home against the Mariners.