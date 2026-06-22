Orioles' Brandon Young: Earns sixth win

Young (6-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

Young navigated the vaunted Dodgers offense, allowing a run in the first inning before working the next four frames scoreless. Through four starts in June, the right-hander has posted a 3-1 record with a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings. The 27-year-old has been a pleasant surprise in 2026, compiling a 3.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 49:25 K:BB across 67.1 innings (12 starts). Young's next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Nationals.