Orioles' Brandon Young: Posts quality start in win

Young (9-3) earned the win against the Twins on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Young was spotted an early lead and ran with it, throwing 69 of 104 pitches for strikes with 14 whiffs while earning his 10th quality start of the season. The 27-year-old had yielded seven earned runs over his previous two starts, but he's now allowed exactly one earned run in each of his other three outings since the All-Star break. He owns a 3.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 93:41 K across 113.2 innings this year and lines up for a road matchup with the Rays next week.