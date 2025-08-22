Orioles' Brandon Young: Sent to IL with strained hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles placed Young on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain.
Young suffered the injury in the sixth inning of Thursday's start versus the Astros while covering first base. The rookie right-hander will be eligible to return Sept. 6, but with Kyle Bradish (elbow) set to join the Orioles' rotation next week, it's uncertain what role Young will be in line for if he does make it back this season.
