Orioles' Brandon Young: Settles in for win

Young (7-2) earned the win against the Reds on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Young allowed four runs through the first two innings but finished with three scoreless and benefited from an eight-run outburst from the Orioles. While he was able to log at least five frames for the eighth straight outing, Saturday marked just the second time in 14 contests this season the 27-year-old yielded more than three earned runs. He owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 62:30 K:BB across 77.1 innings overall and will take on the Royals at home in his final start before the All-Star break.