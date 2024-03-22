Cowser is expected to make the Orioles' major-league roster after the team sent down Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Cowser certainly earned the spot, slashing .325/.449/.725 through 16 Grapefruit League games. Even with that impressive sample, Cowser likely doesn't have a clear path to everyday at-bats to begin the season. He figures to be an extra outfielder, though if he can carry his spring hitting into the regular season, he could eventually force his way into a strong-side platoon job.