The Orioles and Kremer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.95 million contract Thursday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kremer had been eligible for arbitration for the first time. The right-hander collected a 4.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 123:51 K:BB across 129.2 frames covering 24 starts with the Orioles in 2024 and will be part of their rotation again in 2025.