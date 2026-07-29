Orioles' Dean Kremer: Mauled by Tigers

Kremer (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up eight runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings as the Orioles were routed 14-0 by the Tigers. He struck out four.

Detroit scored in every inning, so Kremer was hardly the only Baltimore pitcher to struggle on the night, but the right-hander took the brunt of the damage. Half the hits off him went for extra bases, including homers by Eduardo Valencia in the second inning and Gleyber Torres in the fourth, and Kremer got the hook after 81 pitches (45 strikes). He's been tagged for 14 runs in 10 innings over his last two starts, inflating his ERA on the season to 6.50, and with Chris Bassitt (back) on the same schedule as Kremer during his rehab stint, his time in the big-league rotation could be running short. Kremer's set to get at least one more start while Bassitt gets stretched out, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Angels.