Kremer (8-3) earned the win Sunday against the Cubs after he allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander surrendered two homers Sunday, but Christopher Morel's two-run in the fourth inning was unearned due to a two-out error. It's the second straight victory for Kremer, who has allowed fewer than three runs and covered at least five frames in eight of his past nine starts. He'll carry a 4.56 ERA into his next outing, which is likely to come next weekend versus Seattle.