Manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Kremer will remain in the Orioles rotation and make his next start during the team's series in Kansas City this weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kremer tentatively lines up to start Saturday, unless the Orioles add another starter to the rotation this week that would result in him being pushed back a day. In his return from the 10-day injured list last weekend against Cleveland, Kremer covered 4.1 innings and struck out three while giving up three earned runs on five hits and one walk.