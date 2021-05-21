Kremer (0-4) allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

Kremer allowed three hits, two walks and all four of his earned runs in the second inning. However, he was never really all that effective, as he allowed multiple baserunners in all three frames that he pitched. Across eight starts this season, Kremer has maintained a 6.35 ERA and 32:13 K:BB across 34 innings. He's projected to take the mound Tuesday at the Twins.