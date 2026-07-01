Orioles' Dean Kremer: Sharp in return to rotation

Kremer (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings during a 6-1 victory over the White Sox. He struck out four.

Making his first start since April 18 after recovering from a quadriceps strain, Kremer got taken deep by Sam Antonacci on the second pitch he threw but then slammed the door shut on Chicago, retiring the next 11 batters he faced and not letting another runner get past second base. Kremer has delivered quality starts in two of his three trips to the mound this season, and he'll take a 3.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB over 17 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Cubs.