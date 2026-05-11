Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that Kremer (quadriceps) has begun a throwing program, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While Albernaz noted that Kremer's strained right quad hasn't fully healed, the right-hander is "trending in the right direction" and has made enough progress in his recovery to at least start playing catch again. Kremer will gradually stretch out his throwing distance off flat ground before graduating to pitching off a mound. A clearer target date for Kremer's return from the 15-day injured list won't be established until he reaches the point in his rehab that he's facing live hitters in simulated games or minor-league starts.